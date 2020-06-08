Hunt says longstanding relationship helping keep protests peaceful in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Like most cities across America and across West Virginia, Charleston has seen several protests in recent days. Those demonstrations, usually led by the African American community, have been passionate, but also peaceful.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, speaking on 580-Live on WCHS Radio said while there were some claims of violence on social media, none of it was true.

“We’ve not had any rock throwing. We’ve not had any acts of violence that have been reported or that I’m even remotely aware of,” Hunt said.

Hunt, who took over the reins of the city police earlier this year, is a lifelong resident of Charleston’s West side. He’s also a veteran of the city police department. He said during his time on the force there has been a constant effort to open lines of communication and to establish relationships with community leaders.

“We have worked for a long time to develop relationships and we have a good open line of communication with those in the community and we’re going to keep that going. I think that’s the biggest reason why we’ve been peaceful,” he said.

Hunt readily admitted it’s a work in progress and pledged to continue to support dialogue and a level of trust between the police department and all city residents.

“There is a perception of a lack of trust. A few have had bad experiences who have a louder voice than others. But as a whole the Charleston Police Department and members of our community, especially people of color, get along great.”

Hunt said he and Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and other city law enforcement leaders have been at the protests and as long as the protests stay safe, they will continue.

“We are out a lot and interacted with the protesters. We believe what they’re doing is for the right cause and we’re going to make sure their voices are heard in a safe manner. In doing so, we get to keep a close eye on it and none of that (violence) has been seen.,” he said.

Plans for a major rally Sunday at the state capitol were postponed by the organizers. Hunt said he met with them and brought a couple of security measures to their attention which hadn’t been considered. He said the organizers made the decision to postpone not the city. It’s expected to be set for a later date.