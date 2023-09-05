Hunt, Basford on administrative leave in connection with professional standards investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and Sgt. Richie Basford have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation.

Charleston Interim Chief Scott Dempsey released a brief statement Tuesday afternoon confirming the moves.

“As is standard practice for an internal PSD (Professional Standards Division) investigation, Sgt. Richie Basford and Lt. Tyke Hunt have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation,” Dempsey said. “As this is an active investigation, we cannot comment on any details of the investigation.”

It’s not been confirmed what the investigation is about but the announcement comes two weeks after former police officer Chelsea McCoy filed a complaint alleging Hunt tampered with her polygraph test during her application process with the department several years ago. She told WCHS-TV that Hunt, a sergeant at the time, made sure she passed the test and then the two had sex in the testing room. She also alleged another sexual encounter.

McCoy also told WCHS-TV that Basford met with her privately and asked her to resign after she started an OnlyFans page in 2021 while she was on active duty with the National Guard during the covid pandemic. She resigned in March 2022.

McCoy said she decided to file a complaint with the department after hearing of another woman, Jennifer Harless, coming forward about Hunt inviting her to his office after hours in March 2022.

Following a personnel investigation, Hunt was suspended last summer by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin for three days in connection with the Harless incident. The information about the investigation didn’t surface until this summer after Harless appeared on the Scoop Squad podcast.

Hunt resigned as chief on Aug. 21 citing medical and personal reasons.

“I agree with his resignation and here’s why,” Goodwin said. “Being chief of police, just like mayor, is a 24-hour, seven day a week job, you’re entire focus and attention has to be on that. Not for yourself but for everybody standing beside you and behind you and are expecting your leadership and are standing in front of you.”

Goodwin appointed Hunt chief in February 2020.