Hungry Nitro team riding undefeated record into the new year

NITRO – It has been 292 days since Nitro’s first-round loss to PikeView, 55-45, in the Class AAA girl’s state tournament. Since that loss, the Lady Wildcats said goodbye to several key contributors, including Lena Elkins, Emily Lancaster, Danielle, and Patricia Ward.

However, despite the losses in 2022, Nitro welcomed back experienced guard play, which has guided the Lady Wildcats to an early 6-0 start. If you ask anyone within the program, that undefeated record was not given but earned.

“I think this group of young ladies bought into the program this off-season,” said the Lady Wildcats head coach Pat Jones. “The way last season ended made them want to work hard to return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center again. They know it will not be easy after losing the group of girls we had last season.”

Despite losing all-state caliber players, Jones has seen internal growth and maturity from this year’s squad.

“I have learned that this group of girls truly believe in themselves,” Jones stated. “They believe they are in it at any time during the game. When they get down, their resilience is unbelievable. They continue to fight until the final buzzer sounds.”

Nitro gathered early quality wins over conference-foe Herbert Hoover, Robert C. Byrd, and last season’s Class AA champion Parkersburg Catholic.

“Early season victories always mean a lot when you have such a young group of girls,” Jones noted. “It helps with their confidence and helps to build for the remainder of the season, especially after beating the No. 3 team in AAA and No. 2 team in AA. It also helps with the growing process and shows them anything is possible when they believe in themselves.”

Nitro’s young core has presented its flaws naturally. However, Jones is encouraged by those early mistakes because he knows it can only go up.

“This is a hardworking group of young ladies that understands the type of work ethic we have at Nitro,” Jones mentioned. “They want to continue the tradition we are building of going to the state tournament every year, and it will hopefully lead to another opportunity at the state title.

“The most difficult thing with such a young group is repeatedly teaching them the fundamentals of basketball and defenses.”

The Lady Wildcats have already defeated two Cardinal Conference opponents, Winfield and Herbert Hoover. But, the bulk of Nitro’s conference is yet to come, with five of its final nine road games coming against conference foes.

“The Cardinal Conference is the most difficult conference in Class AAA,” Jones said. “On a nightly basis, it is a battle no matter where or when you play. Every team puts up a fight. The Cardinal Conference prepares you for the state tournament because usually, 50 percent, if not more, of the teams are in the top 10 rankings throughout the year.”

Guards Taylor Maddox and Ava Edwards have been instrumental in the Lady Wildcats’ early success.

Maddox, a West Virginia State commit, entered her final season with Nitro after being tabbed as a Class AAA honorable mention last season. She is the Lady Wildcats’ leading scorer, posting 17 points per game.

“Taylor’s maturity grew during the summer, and it has given her a leadership role this season by taking the younger players under her wings,” Jones noted. “She has helped by teaching them the differences between high school and middle school hoops. It is her final season, and she wants to become a state champion again. She knows what it takes to get there and is willing to leave it all on the floor every night to help get her team there.”

Edwards has been a spark in her first two seasons by complimenting Maddox in the backcourt. Her on-court display has garnered interest from a few college programs, including West Virginia Tech.

“She grew so much this past summer from travel ball to working with her teammates here,” Jones mentioned. “Ava has matured a lot, and she now understands that she can get more involved and not depend on herself to carry the workload. She plays more like a senior, seeing the floor better and making smarter decisions. Ava has a bright future, and I am excited to see where it leads. College coaches will be knocking on her door.”