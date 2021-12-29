Hundreds turn out for drive-thru COVID clinic in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several hundred COVID-19 tests and vaccinations were administered in a mass drive-thru clinic at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) on Wednesday, the health department announced.

KCHD confirmed Wednesday evening that 351 tests were administered, 202 COVID-19 vaccines were given, and 47 Flu vaccines were given at the event geared towards those traveling during the holiday season.

Lines of vehicles stretched around the KCHD on Lee Street in Charleston and Dr. Sherri Young, the Interim Chief Health Officer for the KCHD told MetroNews that is a good thing.

“It’s great to see the community is getting its needs met. They need to be tested, we know numbers are going up and we are here to serve,” Young said.

Staff from the KCHD partnered with those from Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, the Kanawha County Commission, the City of Charleston, the National Guard, and QLABS for the clinic.

Young said she expects COVID-19 case numbers to rise in the coming weeks with holiday travel, the return to school and work for many and the omicron variant arriving. On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 9,478 active cases. That total is the highest since mid-October.

“We’re seeing that trend everywhere, cases going up exponentially because of Christmas and holiday travel. We fully expect, with the positivity rate we have right now, to have several new positives out of the testing we are doing today (Wednesday),” Young said.

Vehicles in the drive-thru lined up in three separate lines including a vaccination-only tent, a testing-only lane and a ‘both’ lane. Young said with a surge in the county, including active cases up 125 on Wednesday, she expects to do more drive-thru clinics in the future.

“It helps take a load off community clinics, hospitals, emergency rooms, and urgent cares. We want to do our part and get back out into the community,” she said.

Testing and vaccinations continue to be held Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the KCHD location at 108 Lee Street East, Charleston.

The clinic and offices will be closed Friday and Monday, observing the New Year holiday.