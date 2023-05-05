Hundreds of Kanawha County students participate in the Exceptional Spring Games

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Formally known as the Kanawha County Special Olympics, around 400 student athletes with special needs came together at Laidley Field Friday for what is now called the Exceptional Spring Games.

The student’s teachers signed them up for a total of three different field games, which included softball throws, shot put, long jump, 50 and 100 meter races, wheel chair races and more. An Olympic Village was set up featuring a number of carnival games where students could win small prizes.

Each schools’ participants were also featured with a banner in a parade before the games began.

Kanawha County Schools Parent Community Resource Center Coordinator, Angel Kennedy said it’s a day where special needs students across the county can be the stars of the show.

“This is a day for them to shine, they get all of the attention, all of the focus is on them, they have peers here to cheer them on, families, community members,” said Kennedy.

After canceling the event for two years during the peak of Covid-19, Friday marked the second year as the Exceptional Games.

Upon transitioning from the county’s Special Olympics to what is now the Exceptional Games, quite a few changes were made in the process. Kennedy said this includes all k-12 students across the county being able to attend.

“It’s more like a field day for Kanawha County Schools than the actual Special Olympics, we’re not a qualifier for the state Special Olympics, so we were able to invite more kids with special needs and we were able to bring in the little kids also,” Kennedy said.

KCS Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Support, Megan McCorkle added that Special Olympics had a lot of requirements which sometimes hindered every student from getting to participate, such as requirements for physicals, age restrictions, among other certain qualifications.

“There was also a lot more restrictions and regulations as far as every event being a qualifier event, where we just wanted every student to be able to go and throw a ball without having to worry about the distance it was thrown,” she explained.

McCorkle said it’s an event which everyone looks forward to every year at the beginning of May.

“This is honestly the most rewarding and my favorite day of the entire year, and it is for our kids too, and our families, our teachers, and our structural support staff,” McCorkle said.

Another major change made is that every participant was presented with a gold medal.