Hundreds of families come out to annual Backpack Attack

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There was a line of students and their families outside of the radio studios at 1111 Virginia Street East Thursday afternoon waiting to receive backpacks filled with school supplies.

The 16th annual Backpack Attack was once again well-received by the Charleston community.

A student in attendance at the event Malik White said it was good getting free supplies to be on track for the first day of school.

“That way my granny or my mom don’t have to go out their pocket to get stuff for me,” he said.

White will be starting up 7th grade at West Side Middle School this year and he said he’s ready to make it a good year.

“School is actually great and it helps you to learn, so I’m actually glad to be going back to school and spreading positive vibes and no negativity at all,” said White.

Hosted by local radio station 107.3 The Beat, the annual event was going to be giving away a total of 500 backpacks.

Shiela Cuttingham, a guardian who was in attendance said with 20 grandchildren, it’s a relief to not have to pay out of pocket for all of their school supplies.

“This is excellent in my opinion, because half of them are here today, and it means more money will be going to school clothes,” she said.

Cuttingham said she is also ready to see the kids take on another year.

“Hopefully we’ll do some different things, learn some different techniques, and just do right by the school system,” said Cuttingham.

One of her grandchildren who was there receiving a backpack Tykeem Cuttingham said he’s as ready as he’ll ever be for school.

“Going back to school I think it’s going to be painful but kind of good, I’m just happy to get to see my old teachers and go to class and stuff,” he said.

Hundreds of families came out for this year’s giveaway before school starts up Friday morning.