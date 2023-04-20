Hundreds gather in Nitro to remember Elizabeth O’Leary

NITRO, W.Va. — Hundreds of friends, family members and those from the community gathered at Underwood Football Field at Nitro High School Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil, honoring the life of Elizabeth O’Leary.

Elizabeth, 19, died Sunday, April 16, in a driveway incident with her vehicle in Cross Lanes. She had graduated from Nitro High School in 2022 and was in her freshman year at West Virginia University, studying pre-engineering.

O’Leary was one of the top students in her class, graduating with the highest honors at Nitro. She was a member of the honor society, student council, and girls soccer team.

For many, it’s a struggle to put into words their grief and their sadness. It also takes a lot to put together the right words they want to say to describe someone so special like Elizabeth.

Some look towards a passage of scripture.

“Love is patient and kind. Love does not envy or boast. It is not arrogant or rude,” said Andy Shamblin, a social studies teacher at Nitro. “She manifested love in everything she did.”

Shamblin is also a state delegate and is in charge of the honor society at Nitro. He had plenty of stories to share about Liz, whether it was the trips they took together overseas, the friendly banter and discussions they had at school on politics and whatever was in the news.

The teacher and delegate used many word to describe Liz while speaking at the vigil Wednesday night, but above all, he always came back to one familiar word when remembering her.

“The one word that has to stand above them all is loving…Elizabeth was loving,” Shamblin said.

One of Elizabeth’s closest friends went to her favorite musical artist to describe her friend that was taken from her too soon.

“What died didn’t stay dead, you’re alive in my head,” one of Liz’s friends said from a Taylor Swift song titled, “marjorie.”

All who spoke displayed one common theme about Elizabeth. She was indeed a loving person.

“She found the beauty in everything and everyone, she was so selfless,” one friend said.

“She loved adventure and travel, sunshine and warm weather, but above all, she just loved life,” said another.

One friend in particular, Colin Robinson, told a story of him and Liz staying up all night back in middle school. He said he would never forget that night because Liz made it fun, just like anything else.

“She was special, she was awesome, she was Liz,” he said. “She’s probably the only person I would stay up 24 hours for.”

To wrap up an emotional night above the N in the middle of the football and soccer turf field where Elizabeth competed, Nitro Principal Jason Redman remembered Elizabeth for being a tenacious student and a winner.

“She would do anything to win,” Redman said.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, April 22, at the Nitro High School auditorium from 12-3. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.