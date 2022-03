CLENDENIN, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said deputies began a search for human remains near Clendenin Friday evening.

A resident had located what he believed to be a human skull in a wooded area near Twin Oaks and contacted authorities.

A statement from the sheriff’s department said deputies planned to stay in the area for several hours Friday evening and then they would likely return Saturday.

Clendenin police are assisting with the investigation.