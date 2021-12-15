Hoyer honored by YMCA of Kanawha Valley for service in 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sarah Bolyard, the President and CEO of YMCA of Kanawha Valley says the annual Spirit of the Valley award is given to someone who makes a difference in the community and this year’s recipient went above and beyond that.

Retired Major General James A. Hoyer, who has worked with the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, was the recipient of the award on Wednesday during the YMCA’s award banquet and luncheon. Bolyard said many nominations came through for the award but the committee believed Hoyer stood out.

“Because of his incredible commitment to the state in the last 18 months throughout COVID with the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force but also from his decades-long career with the National Guard,” she told MetroNews flagship 580-WCHS in Charleston.

Hoyer retired from the Guard at the end of 2020 and worked as the leader of the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 in 2021. The task force included the Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia National Guard, the Division of Emergency Management, the Higher Education Policy Commission, the West Virginia Hospital Association, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Education, the West Virginia Health Care Association, and the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University.

The luncheon Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center is an annual event to raise funds for services and sponsorship support to families in need.

“At the Y we never turn anyone away for their inability to pay. Anybody can join the y, anybody can take part in vital programming. Whether that is childcare, swimming, a membership. All of those funds raised today help cover the costs of that,” Bolyard said.