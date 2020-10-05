Hoyer credits local lab in last week’s testing blitz

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Adjutant General, Major General Jim Hoyer says the mass testing accomplished last week in Kanawha County was a success in part because of a local lab.

“QLabs did an outstanding job taking on the thru-put of the additional testing we’ve done,” Hoyer said.

The lab brought on extra staff to help turnaround more than 2,000 tests quickly.

Hoyer said some members of the National Guard also stepped up.

“A couple young Guardsmen, as some of the test lanes had slowed and there were some issues with getting the test electronically transferred into the system, jumped in with some extra iPads to help with QLabs and others,” Hoyer said.

Hoyer said that’s just one example of the teamwork taking place behind the scenes.