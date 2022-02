CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is dead following a house fire on Charleston’s West Side Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at a residence in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue around 12:30 p.m., fire officials said.

According to Charleston Fire Department, firefighters pulled a man from the home. The man was then transported to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment but later died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Fire officials believe the fire began in the kitchen.