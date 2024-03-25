House damaged in Putnam County blaze

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — Investigators in Putnam County are calling a Monday afternoon fire in Scott Depot accidental in nature.

The blaze began on the second floor of a residence along Teays Meadow Road at shortly after 1 p.m.

Flames were showing when fire crews from Teays Valley, Hurricane, Winfield, Culloden, Nitro and Eleanor arrived on the scene.

Everyone inside the house got out safely. There was damage throughout the residence.

An investigation is continuing.

Photo courtesy Nitro Fire Department