House damaged in Nitro fire

NITRO, W.Va. — No injuries were reported in a Friday afternoon house fire in Nitro.

Flames were showing from the residence at 3311 33rd Street when fire crews from Nitro, St. Albans, Tyler Mountain and Teays Valley arrived on the scene.

“It was a well-involved fire. We had fire showing out of three corners of the house,” Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes said. “We went into offensive operations. We were hampered by a lot of debris in the house. Once we made it into the house we put a pretty good knockdown on the fire.”

Mathes said a man inside the house was able to get out without injury.

“We did confirm with other homeowners around here that he was the only occupant in the house,” Mathes said.

The house sustained significant damage. There was exposure damage to the siding of neighbor’s house. The flames did not get inside the second house.

The scene was under control at around 2:11 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.