House budget includes amendment funding second Mountaineer Challenge academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates on Wednesday agreed on a budget amendment setting aside $3.3 million for a new Mountaineer Challenge academy in southern West Virginia.

During his State of the State address in January, Gov. Jim Justice proposed the creation of an institution at the former WVU Tech campus in Montgomery.

The institution, in which one currently exists in Preston County, mentors at-risk teenagers in a military environment. Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, said the amendment is fortunate considering the upcoming tight fiscal year.

“The success rate that has been garnered by the Mountaineer Challenge Academy is second to none, and it is respected nationally,” he said.

Nelson also pointed out the possibilities for Montgomery, noting the economic challenges facing eastern Kanawha and western Putnam counties.

“This particular school will do many, many things for that community,” he said. “Help with jobs, and most importantly help these children — these young, at-risk children — have a second chance.”

Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, said lawmakers promised Montgomery residents they would address the economic impact of WVU Tech moving to Beckley.

“We’ve had a lot of trouble keeping that promise,” he said. “This is a huge benefit.”

Rowe said state Adjutant General James Hoyer could prepare a 100-student class by October if funding is ready by July 1.

The House passed its budget in a 95-5 vote.