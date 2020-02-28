House approves grease trap bill with minor changes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill Friday to improve the security of grease collection traps at restaurants.

Eighty-five delegates approved increasing fines from $5 to $50 per day for businesses with unsecured grease trap lids. Fifteen lawmakers were absent during the vote.

Senate Bill 240 stems from an incident last November in which a child fell into a grease trap at the Southridge Shopping Center in Kanawha County.

Kara Cvechko, the child’s mother, was able to get her daughter out with the help of two other children.

The Senate will have to reconsider the bill because of House amendments.