Hospital shooter gets additional prison time after federal conviction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Tennessee man who tried to kill a Charleston police officer in a hospital stairwell in 2018 was sentenced Thursday to more than 17 years in federal prison.

Bryan Ogle, 33, of Sevierville, Tennessee, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin after a previous guilty to the federal charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Ogle pleaded guilty last year to four criminal counts in state court including attempted first degree murder. He was sentenced to up to 30 years in state prison.

U.S. Attorney for Southern West Virginia Mike Stuart said it was important to also get a conviction in federal court.

“When we have an officer who is almost killed in the line of duty because a defendant steals a firearm and shoots that law enforcement officer with the intention of killing him, I think it’s important that we make it very clear that we’re not going to tolerate this kind of activity,” Stuart said Thursday.

The federal case focused specificalliy on a firearm that Ogle had in his possession during an altercation with Montgomery police on Feb. 8, 2018.

A few hours later, Ogle was in custody at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when he tried to run from police. The pursuit through the hospital ended in a stairwell where Montgomery police officer John Perrine and Charleston officer Christian Harshbarger caught up with him. Ogle knocked Perrine off the stairs and then disarmed Harshbarger and fired the officer’s gun. Harshbarger’s body camera deflected the bullet.

Stuart said Ogle has a history of violence.

“Judge Goodwin correctly stated he’s the model of why felons aren’t intended to have firearms,” Stuart said. “He has on his record 13 felony convictions.”

Ogle pleaded guilty last February in Kanawha County Circuit Court to attempted murder, escape, assault in the commission of a felony and battery. The late Kanawha County Charlie King sentenced him to the maximum sentence of six to 30 years in prison.

Ogle didn’t speak during the hearing when given an opportunity by Judge King and that was acknowledged by Officer Harshbarger when he spoke to the court.

“You were given an opportunity to speak and you didn’t even say you were sorry,” Harshbarger said.

“Well, I’m sorry,” Ogle said.