HospiceCare, CAMC Memorial open new hospice unit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CAMC Memorial in Kanawha City is home to a new hospice unit courtesy of the hospital and its partnership with HospiceCare.

The facility that can house up to 12 patients opened on Monday. Chris Rawlings, the CEO of HospiceCare appeared on Tuesday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and said it’s a positive expansion of services.

“Memorial is a very large hospital in our region. It just made sense for the two organizations to come together and offer this facility to the patients and families of southern West Virginia,” he said.

According to HospiceCare, the exact location of the units at CAMC Memorial make it easier for patients to be transferred from the ICU.

Rawlings said on 580-LIVE that the unit will provide residents with the end-of-life care they require while also having the feeling of home. He said that’s where hospice care differentiates from acute care.

“There becomes a time when interventional care may not be the best option for a patient. They really need that holistic mind, body, spiritual care at end of life. That can really bring some closure and peace to the families,” Rawlings said.

Rawlings, who has spent the past six months as CEO, said that the unit will not replace either Hubbard Hospice Homes and will only add to their services that include hospice care in nursing homes.

He hopes the additional option of inpatients units can provide relief for families.

“The family may need some respite care, they may need a break from providing that daily caregiving because it can be exhausting. We off respite care for up to one week a month,” he said.