Hosaflook returns home to lead Jackson County Schools

RIPLEY, W.Va. — There’s a new leader to Jackson County Schools and it’s a familiar face.

Will Hosaflook took over as superintendent July 1, taking over for the retiring Blaine Hess.

Hosaflook was previously Wood County Schools superintendent but was a student at Jackson County institutions. Before Wood County Schools, Hosaflook previously served as Ripley High School’s principal.

“Jackson County is my home. I’m a product of Jackson County Schools. Just being able to reconnect with those people and faces I have not seen for the past four years has been amazing,” Hosaflook told WMOV-Radio in Ravenswood.

Hosaflook has laid out immediate goals for the school system including working on filling positions, paying close attention to details, and getting parents involved.

Part of the movement to get parents involved is the creation of a Superintendent Parent Advisory Council. Hosaflook said there will be one parent from each school on the council.

“This is parent involvement, parent engagement. I think that will make a huge difference,” he said.

Hosaflook’s contract was approved in a March board meeting with an annual salary of $154,000.