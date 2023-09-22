Horn out as manager of Dirty Birds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Dirty Birds have relieved Team Manager Billy Horn of his duties after two years.

Horn became Dirty Birds Manager in 2022, leading the team to 109 wins in his two years.

“Our organization has very high expectations on the field,” said Dirty Birds Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. “We appreciate the work and commitment by Billy, but this signals a step in a new direction. The search has begun for new leadership to bring this community a Championship and an organization that wins on and off the field.”

The Dirty Birds finished the 2023 season with a record of 56-70, which was good for third in the Atlantic League’s South Division.

“I’d like to thank the entire Dirty Birds organization for the past two years appointed as the team’s manager,” said Billy Horn. “Thank you to everyone from ownership, front office staff, fans, community, and most importantly, the coaches, trainer, clubby, and the players. I want to wish the entire organization nothing but the best of luck in the future.”