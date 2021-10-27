Hoover-Poca game moved to WVSU

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — The much-anticipated game Friday night between Class AA #1 Herbert Hoover and #2 Poca has been moved from Falling Rock’s Joe Cowley Field to West Virginia State University.

Herbert Hoover Athletic Director Richard Parsons said standing water on the field, already with more rainfall anticipated increased the worry about poor field conditions.

“We decided to move the game to West Virginia State where they have turf,” Parsons said. “We looked at Laidley Field but Capital is hosting St. Albans so that is unavailable.”

Parsons said with rain in the forecast Thursday night into Friday, an already soggy field could become much worse.

“We didn’t want to increase the risk of injury on each side,” he said.

WVSU is not a bad option. Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium has both turf and lights for the first time in the facility’s history. The first game at the new-look facility was played earlier this month when State took on UNC Pembroke.

Parsons said parking was also a consideration in the move. He said parking at the old high school site along U.S. Route 119 would have been limited and cars would have been forced onto the school’s baseball and softball fields, potentially damaging them as well.

Parsons added the Huskies hope to qualify for a home playoff game in the first round and feared a muddy game could jeopardize the chances of having the home site qualify for the matchup.

Parsons said WVSU Athletics Director Nate Burton welcomed the move.

“He was more than willing and accommodating for us. They said they are happy to host. We’re excited to go down there and play,” Parsons said.

The game will still kickoff at 7 p.m. 580-WCHS Radio will broadcast the game with pre-game starting at 6:30 p.m.