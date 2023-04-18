Hoover excited about Paisley visit

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — The completion of the new Herbert Hoover High School campus is only a few months away. Students at the school have attended class in portable, temporary buildings ever since the flood in June 2016. The old Herbert Hoover High School was destroyed by the high water.

One of those who visited the school to survey the damage was West Virginia native and country music singer Brad Paisley.

“He hit it off with Meleah Fisher, my band director. She was very emotional as they were in her boardroom with mud everywhere and all of those destroyed instruments. I think he was touched too and he did what he could and tried to help,” said Hoover Principal Mike Kelley.

Now as a celebration, a grand opening of the school’s new football stadium is set for Saturday, August 19th. The new stadium will be dedicated during a pre-season football scrimmage. Paisley wants to be there.

“He was very good to us after the flood. He’s always been a great West Virginian and this feels like full circle that he’s going to come back and be in attendance,” Kelley said.

The announcement came via social media from the school on Monday. Kelley said they should have been a little more clear it was going to be an appearance by Paisley and not an actual performance or concert

“It’s a football scrimmage and we decided to go ahead and do a grand opening to coincide with the scrimmage. There will be a lot of dignitaries and public officials. When we found out Brad wanted to come we were super excited. But it’s NOT a Brad Paisley concert, but he is planning on being there for the grand opening,” he explained.

Fittingly the opponent for Herbert Hoover that night will be the John Marshall Monarchs from Glen Dale, W.Va. and Paisley’s alma mater. Kelley admitted that was by design.

“We actually had another school for that scrimmage, but our folks got in touch with the folks at John Marshall and they thought it was a good idea. Our football coach and athletic director were able to work all of that out, so we’ll be playing Brad’s alma mater that night,” Kelley said.

The stadium grand opening will be on Saturday, the day after what is expected to be the first day of school in the new building for students.