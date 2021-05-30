Hoover community mourns loss of recent graduate

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Less than a week after seniors at Herbert Hoover High School celebrated their graduation, they gathered again Sunday, this time on the school’s football field to remember a classmate who died Friday night.

Frank Early, 18, was killed in a single car crash Friday night in Lincoln County. State police said Early lost control of the vehicle on Garrett’s Bend Road near the community of Sod. It went off the left side of the road and slammed into a tree.

Big Frank, as his teammates called him, was a two-sport player at Hoover. At 6-7, 320 pounds he played defensive line on the football team and played center in a backup role on the basketball team.

Hoover football coach Joey Fields said Early was always willing to help a friend or teammate.

“Frank was a kid you loved to be around a type of teammate that the other ones didn’t want to just play with but play for. Grateful for the time I got to be around and get to know Big Frank. He left an impact on our program and myself forever,” Fields told MetroNews.

Hoover basketball coach Josh Stricker told MetroNews Early set a good example.

“Always would help out his friends and had a smile that would brighten up anyone’s bad day,” Stricker said.

Hoover Principal Mike Kelley said what is usually a joyous week after commencement has been extremely difficult. The Class of 2021 also lost Khloe Barker. The 18-year-old died the day after graduation.

There were 175 seniors to graduate from the school.

