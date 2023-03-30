Home Show begins Friday at Coliseum and Convention Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 53rd West Virginia Home Show returns to the Capital City this weekend.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Charleston will put on the show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center starting Friday and lasting till Sunday afternoon.

Homeowners and homebuilding professionals take part in the home show every year. The goal of the show is for others to offer tips, recommendations and inspiration for one’s upcoming home improvement project, whether it be big or small.

Event spokesman Jim Strawn said anything related to your home, there’ll be someone at the home show that can assist you and talk about the project.

“This is really the place to be to turn your house it more into a home,” Strawn said during an appearance this week on 580 Live on 580 WCHS.

Those that want to learn more about how to go about their home improvement projects, both indoors and outdoors, can learn something new from professionals at the West Virginia Home Show. Strawn said spring is usually a great time to do a makeover.

Strawn said exhibitors at the home show are looking to motivate individuals to start on redoing their bathrooms or

“You can find flooring, lighting, plumbing, it’s really an opportunity to come down and get some consultation,” Strawn said.

As far as new things coming to the show this year, Strawn said kids can get involved with a “kids construction workshop.”

The show begins Friday at noon. The doors will be open until 8 p.m. The show is open 10 to 8 on Saturday and noon to 5 on Sunday.

Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors. Ages 15 and under can get in free.

Learn more about the home show at wvhomeshow.com.