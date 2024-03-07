Home confinement, treatment ordered for man charged with shooting at utility crew

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge decided Thursday to put a man who allegedly shot at a work crew on home confinement for the purpose of getting him psychological treatment.

Aaron Grindstaff, 31, of Clendenin, was arrested last month after police said he fired shots at a utility crew working on fiber lines near his home.

Grindstaff was charged with one count of wanton endangerment and was being held on $200,000 bail. Grindstaff was accused of by utilities in a similar incident in 2021.

During Thursday’s bond reduction hearing, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Dave Hardy ruled that Grindstaff be placed on home confinement, be fitted with a GPS device and undergo a seven-month treatment program at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.