Home confinement, treatment ordered for man charged with shooting at utility crew

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge decided Thursday to put a man who allegedly shot at a work crew on home confinement for the purpose of getting him psychological treatment.

Aaron Grindstaff (WVRJA)

Aaron Grindstaff, 31, of Clendenin, was arrested last month after police said he fired shots at a utility crew working on fiber lines near his home.

Grindstaff was charged with one count of wanton endangerment and was being held on $200,000 bail. Grindstaff was accused of by utilities in a similar incident in 2021.

During Thursday’s bond reduction hearing, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Dave Hardy ruled that Grindstaff be placed on home confinement, be fitted with a GPS device and undergo a seven-month treatment program at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.