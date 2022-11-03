Home confinement officer credited with quick action

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County home confinement officer is being credited with helping apprehend a man charged in a strangulation case.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Home Confinement Deputy J. Lane received an alert on Sunday that Gabriel Tackett, a man on home confinement, had left his Huntington residence. A second alert said Tackett was in South Charleston at the residence where the strangulation had taken place. Lane and South Charleston police arrested Tackett at that residence on Goshorn Street in South Charleston.

“This situation demonstrates the benefit home confinement provides to crime victims and is a testament to the efficacy of the GPS monitoring equipment.” a sheriff’s department release said.