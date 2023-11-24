Holly Jolly Brawley holiday event to get underway in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — From a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, to live music, and an appearance from Santa Claus himself, the City of Charleston is gearing up to host all of these holiday activities and more as part of the annual Holly Jolly Brawley event.

The city is partnering up with the Downtown Charleston Association to host the third annual two-day holiday event on Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25 throughout the downtown area.

Two representatives of Downtown Charleston Association and local business owners, Kevin Madison and Morgan Morrison came on The Dave Allen Show to talk about Holly Jolly Brawley and how it’s only growing every year.

They said there are a total of 160 trees this year for the Christmas tree display in City Center Slack Plaza and along the Brawley Walkway.

Morrison said for the event, they are planning the second year of the synchronized light show, and they have purchased two snow machines so it can be snowing along Brawley. She said it’s all coming together for the third year.

“You know, from day one we’ve had these visions, we need a snow machine, we need a light show, we need a Christmas village, all of these things we always we’ve always kind of like fantasized about in our head, it’s happening this year,” Morrison said.

The event will include all things Christmas-themed. There will be a multitude of kids activities along Capitol Street, including bouncy houses, letters to Santa, and life-sized cardboard gingerbread houses. Summers Street and City Center will consist of Christmas Village vendors, and live musical entertainment for adults.

In addition, they have partnered with KRT to provide a Holly Jolly Brawley Trolley this year, which will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will make four stops around the city– City Center, Lee Triangle, Capital Market, and the GoMart Ballpark.

Madison said the event brings in visitors from all over and helps support the local economy.

“Restaurants were on waits lasts year, this event brings people from Kentucky and Ohio, they come downtown, they park, they eat, they shop, they go see the lights,” said Madison.

A major part of the event, the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will get underway Friday starting at 6:45 p.m. at Slack Plaza, and the trees are expected to be up until the first day of next year.

Morrison said the tree display is just one of the features of the holiday season in Charleston that’s putting the city on the map for becoming a Christmas travel destination.

“It drives traffic downtown, it helps the local businesses, it puts foot traffic, it helps photographers, it’s just beautiful, and it just gives you the nostalgic feeling of Christmas that we all loved when we were kids,” Morrison said.

The line-up of events as part of Holly Jolly Brawley gets underway at noon and lasts until 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. The full schedule is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 24:

12 p.m. – The Artwalk and Holiday Market open.

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. – DJ EJ Price performs in the City Center.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – AAA Entertainment on Capitol Street.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Live music from Redline in the City Center.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Santa Claus will be making a special appearance on Capitol Street!

6:30 p.m. – Mayor’s Choice Tree Award announced in the City Center.

7 p.m. – City Christmas Tree Lighting in the City Center.

7:15 p.m. – 2023 Light Show Premier in the City Center.

Saturday, Nov. 25:

12 p.m. – The Holiday Market opens.

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. – DJ EJ Price performs in the City Center.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – AAA Entertainment on Capitol Street.

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Live music from BRRO in the City Center.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Live music from Shelem in the City Center.

7:15 p.m. – Holly Jolly Brawley Light Show in the City Center

Street closures will be in place through Saturday.