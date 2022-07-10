Hodge excited about possible GOP vice-chairmanship

HURRICANE, W.Va. — The West Virginia Republican Executive Committee is searching for its next chairman with elections scheduled for July 30 in Charleston.

Current GOP Chairman Mark Harris announced he will not be running for another term. Party officials urged Harris to resign over allegations of misbehavior but he has refused. Instead, he said he would not seek reelection.

Ohio County Republican Executive Committee Chairwoman Elgine McArdle and Putnam County Republican Executive Committee Chairman Tony Hodge have announced they are running as a team for chair and vice-chair.

Hodge said they know what’s going on in the party and are going to bring respect to the leadership.

“We want to bring a level of commonsense, respect, competence and confidence in the Republican Party,” Hodge said. “If we are elected we will be good spokesmen for the Republican Park. The Republican Party in West Virginia will not be embarrassed, we are going to put it all out there.”

Hodge, who is running for vice-chair, said he and McArdle have a lot in common.

“My friend Elgine McArdle and I have both served on the Rules and Bylaws committee party, so we are very well-versed in the management of the party. I’m the current Bylaws chair, when she was the Bylaws chair she oversaw the biggest overhaul in 42 years of the party, and during our last meeting we passed some pretty big amendments as well,” Hodge said.

Hodge said he had a lot of interest in running for the chair but it’s not the right time in his life.

“I have young children and being a chair of a party is very demanding on your time. Anyone who knows me knows that my family is first,” Hodge said.

Hodge is a Hurricane-based political organizer. In 2020 he was a delegate in the Republican National Convention and a former president of Putnam County Republican Club.

McArdle is a Wheeling-based attorney. She has been on the WVREC since 2005 and is a former chair of the REC’s Rule and Bylaws Committee. In 2008 and 2020, she was a delegate to the Republican National Convention.