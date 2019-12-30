Hobby Lobby officially opens Southridge location

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The parking lot was full at Hobby Lobby Monday morning.

Customers from the Kanawha Valley flocked to the Southridge location for its grand opening, marking the retail arts and crafts store’s first location in the area.

“It’s beautiful, it’s large, and I am excited to have it here in town,” Tammy Hanna-Farrington from the Cayman Islands and St. Albans told 580-WCHS about the store.

Hobby Lobby, which has 850 stores and is the largest privately owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world, has locations in the Mountain State at Beckley, Martinsburg, Vienna, Westover, Bluefield, Barboursville, and Triadelphia.

Many customers that spoke with 580-WCHS had been regulars at the Barboursville store and happy to see a store open much close to them.

Kaya from Charleston said she is into crafting stores, shopping for stuff and home decor.

“There’s nothing in that store I did not like. I got some bandanas and some fabric today (Monday),” she told 580-WCHS.

Hobby Lobby first announced the Southridge location in March 2018. The 63,000-square-foot store sits in the former Gander Mountain site on Mountaineer Boulevard near Walmart and Sams Club.

According to management, the store will have around 40 employees but is looking to hire. Hobby Lobby has more than 37,500 employees in 46 states.

The store offers items such as home decor, wall decor, letters, shelves, fabric, art supplies, frames, and more.

Laurie from South Charleston told 580-WCHS her favorite items are the signs and decor.

“The inspiration signs, the biblical signs, that’s my favorite part,” she said. “I like the farmhouse themes inside. It’s convenient being here too.”