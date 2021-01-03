Hively excited to move KCHA forward as permanent director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Bethany Hively has loved animals all of her life and brought that passion to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association in 2013.

She is now turning that passion into leadership at the association (KCHA) after being named the permanent executive director in December following months of being the interim executive director.

“I’ve been with the KCHA since 2013 and just never imagined I would be in this position seven years later. I am ready to move forward and hopefully bring some good things to KCHA,” Hively told 580-WCHS.

Hively joined the KCHA as a veterinary technician in 2013 and said she is proud of the work in opening an in-house vet clinic.

Hively has reinvented the shelter’s approach to veterinary care, according to a release. KCHA noted that she was critical in the development and launch of its in-house veterinary clinic and Fix Charleston, the community first and leading low-cost spay/neuter and wellness clinic.

“I am really passionate about the animal shelter and I am really passionate about the animals here. I really could not ask for a better job to be able to do something I love every day. I am thankful for that,” she said.

Hively said her passion for animals began at a very young age with pets of her own. She received her Veterinary Technician degree from BridgeValley Community and Technical College and worked for a local veterinary hospital.

“I just continue to love animals. Started to rescue outdoor animals and help those. I knew that I wanted to be involved in animals in some way, shape, or form when I went to college. I decided to become a vet technician,” Hively said.

Hively said she is looking forward to the work ahead, after shedding the interim tag that she held since May.

“As we continue to grow, I want to reach out to neighboring shelters and being a resource for surrounding counties, help them achieve life-saving goals. bring animals into KCHA from them if that’s what they need,” she said.

“I want to help West Virginia as a whole to become a life-saving state.”