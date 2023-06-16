Hill ready to return Chesapeake to the way she remembers it

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — The mayor-elect of Chesapeake, West Virginia hoped to return her hometown to what she remembers growing up.

“That’s what it’s about, restoration,” said Melissa Hill.

Hill defeated two others to win the Chesapeake Mayoral election this week. She defeated incumbent Mayor Paul Bradshaw as well as a second challenger Herbert Shearer by 40 votes.

Hill is a lifelong resident of the town and remembers when things were vastly different than they are today. She said most notably the people in the town had a different attitude toward civic pride.

“People took a lot of pride in themselves, their families, and their property,” she added. “That restoration number one is beautification and then safety. We were always safe here.”

Hill said most property owners in the town now live out of state and the residents are renters. She wants to make an effort for everybody to get to know their neighbors and to be vigilant in looking out for one another the way it was she she was a child growing up there.

“We saw each other in the market or at the field. The Town Hall was open to be used free of charge. During this last administration you had to pay $100 just to get in to our own facilities. We’re going to take away all of those fees and open up the buildings we have,” she said.

It’s part of Hill’s strategy to bring the community together with more social gatherings, more group activities and more efforts to bring the town’s population closer to one another.

She’ll take the oath of office July 1.