Hill looks forward to leading KRT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sean D. Hill described his first week on the job as executive director of the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) as drinking out a fire hose with the information flying his way.

The Parkersburg native and Kanawha Valley resident replaced longtime director Doug Hartley last week and told 580-WCHS he’s been busy meeting people and learning and ins and outs.

He said lucky for him, Hartley’s team has made it an easier adjustment.

“Doug did a great job and built a tremendous team. It’s going to be really hard to fill in his shoes. But the neat thing is, is that team Doug left behind is extremely competent and every layer made me comfortable,” Hill said.

Hill was born and raised in Parkersburg and graduated from West Virginia University in 2003, studying criminology and investigation.

Hill was recently the Director of the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission and the Chairman of the West Virginia Port Authority. He has also worked for the West Virginia Development Office and was a former Special Assistant to Governor Earl Ray Tomblin.

He told 580-WCHS about one month before being hired at the KRT, he was designated as chairman of the West Virginia Public Port Authority but had to give it up for this role.

Hill said he is looking forward to leading a local organization in the neighborhoods he has lived in for the past 13 years.

“The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority is the Kanawha Valley and that is where I have lived for the past 13 years. Being able to have a role where you can directly see the outcome of the work you put in and team you work with was really important to me,” Hill said.

The KRT covers 913 squares and has 26 routes. The KRT is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021. Hill said he understands how important public transit is in a region.

“For what it does for our passengers. Getting people from Point A to Point B is so important, whether that is getting them to work, school, grocery store, or library. You name it and the KRT touches it,” Hill said.

Hartley’s retirement is effective November 1st after a thirty-five-year career at KRT. Hartley said he looks forward to his retirement where he plans to spend more time with his family, playing golf, fishing and traveling.