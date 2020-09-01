High School Sports

Share on Google 
Weekly Sports Schedule Schedule

104.5 | 96.5 | 580 WCHS-AM 

High School Football

Over the air, online, and on the WCHS mobile app!

headphones-clip-art-stylephones2
 
pause_play_stop_outline
Download our iOS or Android mobile app and take the action with you wherever you go!

Times listed includes Komax Business Systems High School Football Tonight
Sep 4 6:40p Hurricane at Huntington                  
Sep 5 12:30p Wheeling Central at Poca
Sep 11 7:00p George Washington at Hurricane
Sep 18 7:00p Martinsburg at South Charleston
Sep 25 7:00p Mingo Central at Poca

    Share on Google