High school students across the state visit the Clay Center for WV GEAR UP’s Leadership Academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Around 900 ninth graders from across the state made their way to the Clay Center Tuesday for a leadership academy encouraging students to start gearing up beyond high school.

West Virginia Gear Up, a federal grant program facilitated by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission that helps high school students prepare for college, was host to its 2023 Student Leadership Academy.

About 20 high schools were participating in Tuesday’s event, but a Gear Up regional program director Janine Coutu said as part of the undergraduate readiness program, students start getting prepped for higher education as early as middle school.

“We really strive in building a college-going culture in those younger years,” Coutu said. “So, the grant starts in seventh grade, and we want to go into those schools and make sure they’re aware of what career pathways are available to them.”

Coutu said the Leadership Academy was hosted last year specifically for middle school students. She said the annual event is a way to get them energized and excited about the Gear Up program itself, as well a way for them to showcase their leadership skills.

She said the motivational guest speaker for the event was Robert Anthony Rodriguez, a Paralympic athlete who was born with a birth defect which led to him having to get his leg amputated at just ten months old.

“He is definitely going to push the message of leading with the heart, and kind of impacting the students in that way, through whatever challenges life may throw at you, you can still persevere and end up being something great,” Coutu said.

Rodriguez has traveled across the country speaking at conferences, to corporations such as CNBC and NIKE, along with speaking to more than 100,000 students.

In addition, Coutu said students were presented with information about various higher education opportunities after high school, and were introduced to college mascots, such as the pioneer from Glenville State University, as well as Bestfoot from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Logan.

Logan High School 9th grader Shelby Mullins who was at the event told MetroNews why she was excited to be there Tuesday.

“Being able to understand college more, because, my future is very important to me and understanding it is a big part of that,” she said.

Mullins plans to major in Biology at Marshall University, and eventually she hopes to become a physician’s assistant. She said she has had some inspiration in choosing that path.

“It’s really just always spoke to me and my sister being in nursing school I’ve been able to learn a lot about it, and I just think it will suit me,” Mullins said.

Mullins said she is glad she already has her mind made up about what she plans to do after high school, and she was grateful for her and her fellow classmate’s opportunity to attend the Leadership Academy, because she said having an idea about what you want to do before the time comes gives you a major head start.

Coutu said along with college the event was for encouraging students to pursue a post-secondary education of any kind.

“This is just a way to get more student leaders within those schools, and getting them excited about what their plans are for their future,” said Coutu.