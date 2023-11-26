High-speed chase in Kanawha County leading to crash in Clay County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Police are still investigating a high-speed chase in Kanawha County early Sunday after the driver crashed and then fled the scene.

Metro 911 dispatch say the alert for a pursuit came from the Elk River Road and Jordan Creek Road areas of Kanawha County.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Joshua Lester said the vehicle ran from deputies at high speeds into Clay County and was driving recklessly, eventually crashing.

Police believe several others may have been in the vehicle. The driver fled the scene after crashing.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this time.