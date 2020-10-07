High school football returns in Kanawha County

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The South Charleston High School football team may have beaten Capital High School on Wednesday, but the story before the game was the return of high school football in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County Schools on Monday began face-to-face instruction because the county fell to the gold level of the state Department of Education’s coronavirus map. The rating change also meant allowing sporting events to take place.

Rob Scott, Capital High School’s manager person and parent to a multi-sport athlete, said it is exciting to have high school sports back.

“This is what these kids want to do,” he said. “They work all year round to play sports, and they love it. As long as they’re staying safe, that’s all the matters to me.”

Scott added he has confidence that athletic programs will protect students and staff.

“The coaches are doing a great job of making sure they take all the precautions,” he said. “The kids are doing everything they can. Wearing their masks, keeping the distance, doing all the stuff that was asked of them.”

South Charleston beat Capital 47-14.

Three other football games took place Wednesday evening:

— George Washington 35, Riverside 21.

— Sissonville 28, Herbert Hoover 21.

— St. Albans 26, Nitro 13.