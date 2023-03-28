HHOMA announces performers for annual Juneteenth Celebration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs’ has announced the headline performer for the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration is R&B group, Dru Hill.

To honor their 25th anniversary in music, the group will be featuring all of its members, past and present for the performance. This includes founding members SisQo, Nokio, Jazz, and the lastest additions to Dru Hill, Smoke and Black formerly from the R&B group Playa. In addition, former members Scola and Tao will rejoin the group during the celebration.

For over 25 years, the group has sold over 40 million records worldwide, and now, their fan base is continuing to expand.

HHOMA Director, Jill Upson said they are excited for the group to take the stage at the annual event.

“We are so excited to have Dru Hill taking center stage at this special celebration of community. This year’s Juneteenth has something for everyone, and we are proud to showcase all of the West Virginia and national talent everyone will see that evening,” said Upson.

The Juneteenth Celebration works in partnership with FestivALL Charleston to put on the event. This year’s celebration will be held on Saturday, June 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the State Capitol Complex.

The event is free to the public and it will include games, prizes, crafts, food vendors, and more.

They can send their completed application to [email protected] no later than May 31. There is a $25 fee for vendors, but nonprofits and state agencies are exempt from the fee.

Registration for vendors and performers, along with the option to make payments are now open on West Virginia Minority Affair’s website.