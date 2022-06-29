Hess reflects on time as Jackson County Schools superintendent

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Blaine Hess’ tenure as superintendent of Jackson County Schools will end this week.

Hess’ education career will end on Thursday with his retirement from the superintendent position. He has led the school system since 2006.

Hess told MetroNews affiliate WMOV-AM that he is proud of the district’s progress over his 16 years of leadership.

“We improved in several areas,” he said. “We improved in academics, our standing in the state in terms of our rankings. We improved in our facilities, and we improved in our technology and our services to kids.”

Hess added the progress would not have happened without the efforts of Jackson County educators and community members.

“I hope it was a period of improvement over these last 16 years,” he said.

Will Hosaflook, who most recently led Wood County Schools, will become Jackson County Schools’ superintendent on Friday.