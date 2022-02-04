Hess announces retirement as superintendent of Jackson County Schools

RIPLEY, W.Va. — After nearly four decades in education, Blaine Hess, the current Jackson County School Superintendent is retiring.

Hess announced his retirement at Thursday night’s Jackson County Board of Education meeting. The board then accepted his resignation, effective July 1, 2022.

“After 16 years of the superintendent, in my 16th year now, I informed the board last night (Thursday) of my planned retirement. It’s effective July 1, 2022,” Hess told WMOV-Radio.

Hess said it was time for a new chapter in his life and to “pass the torch.” He said will be spending quality time with family and traveling during retirement.

The job of Jackson County Schools Superintendent was posted on Friday.

Hess said there is still planning to do for next school year and projects this upcoming summer that he will help his replacement with.

“I will certainly do everything in my power to make sure whoever they select as the next superintendent has a smooth landing in Jackson County in the position as superintendent,” Hess said.