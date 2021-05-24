Herbert Hoover HS celebrates Class of 2021 on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The COVID-19 pandemic is only the latest hurdle faced by the Herbert Hoover High School Class of 2021 but a hurdle they have gotten over officially.

The senior class turned their tassels from right to left Monday afternoon at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to mark its official ending of high school.

Michael Kelly, principal of HHHS told the crowd his community has faced a lot through these kids’ academic careers including the pandemic, a thousand-year flood in 2016 forcing high school students to learn in portables, a derecho, and a water crisis.

“You could have complained, you could have made excuses, you could have let things fall but you didn’t. You pressed on through adversity. You pushed this school forward, held it up high, and shined a bright light on it,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the toughest part of the 2020-2021 school year was not being able to get together fully due to the virus. He said when health officials allowed students back in the buildings the second semester, the Huskies followed the rules and made it a successful second half.

“I bet you I did not have to ask somebody to put a mask on more than five times this whole year. These kids came back, they wanted to come back, they wanted to be together and they followed the guidance,” he said.

Kelly said the staff also gave it 110% for this class. He credited his assistant principals, counseling team and other support staff.

“They had to learn how to teach in non-traditional ways. Teach students in-person and teach students at home at the same time. Many of them had their own fears and own concerns about the pandemic and yet they still stepped up for their students,” he said.

There are approximately 1,600 Kanawha County high school graduates this year including Capital HS on Monday night. The last day of school for Kanawha County seniors was May 21.

Becky Jordon, president of the Kanawha County Board of Education said Monday “I am here to tell you on behalf of my fellow board members and superintendent Tom Williams, we say congratulations to the class of 2021. what a year you’ve had. Best of luck in the next chapter.”