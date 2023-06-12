Herbert Hoover High School anticipates a large crowd with the return visit from Brad Paisley

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Herbert Hoover High School administration anticipates a lot of interest in the upcoming return visit of West Virginia native and country singer Brad Paisley as he joins them in welcoming the new school.

Herbert Hoover staff and students will be starting their first year in the new school building on Friday, August 18, the first day of school for Kanawha County. This comes after staff and students of the high school have been subjected to portable classrooms since the June 2016 flood that destroyed the former school building.

It was announced in April that a grand opening celebration is planned for the school’s new football stadium on Saturday, August 19. A dedication ceremony will be held for Husky Stadium during a pre-season football scrimmage.

Along with that announcement, it was also made known that Paisley plans to be there for the event.

“There’s a lot of excitement and there’s a lot of preparation for this, as you can imagine when you’re going to bring that number of people,” Herbert Hoover High School Principal, Mike Kelley.

While Paisley plans to attend the ceremony, Kelley wants the public to know that it is not a Paisley concert or performance of any kind. He said this comes out of an effort to get Paisley there upon the support he had shown with building back after the flood.

“Mr. Paisley was very good to us after the flood,” Kelley said. “He came after the flood as did Jennifer Garner as did a lot of other public officials, but he was there and he helped raise some funds, and he brought a lot of attention to our situation.”

Kelley said they are trying to reserve tickets to the event in stages, as they’re concerned there is more interest than what they are able to accommodate.

Last week, members of Kanawha County Board of Education joined Kelley for a tour of the new building, which is located less than half a mile off the I-79 Elkview exit.

Kelley said Paisley’s return visit will mean a lot, because his first visit had already meant so much to the school and community after the devastation the flood had brought with it.

“At that time it was very important, because we didn’t know what our future was at that point, and so I feel like it’s almost full circle for him, he was here 7 years ago, so it’s an exciting time of re-opening and he wanted to come back,” Kelley said.

The opponent for the scrimmage game will be the John Marshall Monarchs from Glen Dale, Paisley’s alma mater.