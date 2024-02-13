Heavy rain leaves its mark in Kanawha, surrounding counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several areas in Kanawha, Putnam, Lincoln and Cabell counties picked up two inches of rain or more in less than 12 hours causing flooding in many low-lying areas.

The National Weather Services issued a handful of flood warnings. One remains in effect for Putnam, Lincoln and Cabell counties until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said there were a number of problems in his county including water rescues along state Route 61 in Handley, the underpass near the Chemours plant in Belle, at Rutledge Road off of Greenbrier Street not far from the state capitol and a low spot along the Coal River near St. Albans.

“For the most part the streams stayed in their banks, for the most part,” Sigman said. “There were a few areas that came out of their banks. In most places the water runoff from the hills couldn’t get to the streams because of blocked culverts or not enough culverts.”

Sigman said the good news is that is stopped raining and water was expected to recede quickly.

Nine county school systems in West Virginia cancelled school for the day while six other counties began on a delayed schedule. Some called off because of a quick burst of snow.

The National Weather Service cancelled a Wind Advisory for the higher elevations of West Virginia but said there would be occasional 20-30 mph gusts through Tuesday afternoon.