Heart+Hand’s annual Kay Hall Hike for Hunger set for Sunday

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 40-plus year tradition of a walk to benefit the Heart+Hand food pantry in South Charleston will be Sunday.

The 2022 Kay Hall Hike for Hunger is set for Oct. 2nd at 2 pm. Jenny Keener, Volunteer/Community Outreach Coordinator for the pantry told 580-WCHS this is the biggest annual fundraiser for them.

“We’re just hoping that the community comes out because right now our food pantry is empty. We use the proceeds from the Hike for Hunger to purchase food,” she said.

The walk is in memory of Kay Hall who worked in service of the South Charleston area for many years at Heart+Hand. The organization feeds families in South Charleston, Dunbar, St.Albans, Alum Creek, the Upper Kanawha Valley, and all of Putnam County for over 55 years.

Keener said this year’s event is critical based on need. She added over the past three months Heart+Hand has seen a 60 percent increase in how many people they are serving every day. She said in the past few weeks they have served nearly 70 people in one day.

One hundred and twenty-six people have registered for the event. Keener expects close to 150 on the event day.

Register in person at 212 D Street in South Charleston online at www.hhomwv.org $20 per person, $10 for dogs. T-shirts and Dog Bandannas are available while supplies last when you register, the organization stated.

“It’s about a mile walk in South Charleston so it’s easily accessible for anyone. We go down to First Presby and past the middle school and come up around the mound and down D Street,” Keener said.