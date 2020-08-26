HealthNet, CAMC add helicopter to medical aircraft stable

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s a new medical helicopter in the stable for West Virginia based HealthNet and Charleston Area Medical Center.

On Wednesday, the two parties held an unveiling ceremony for a new EC145e helicopter that will serve the hospitals of CAMC. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), CAMC CEO David Ramsey, and HealthNet CEO Clinton Burley delivered brief remarks before touring the helicopter.

Thomas Reed, a flight paramedic for HealthNet for more than 30 years, told 580-WCHS that this will be a big help because helicopters save time and that saves lives.

“Whether it is talking about a trauma patient getting to surgery, that’s where they are going to get healed. With rural West Virginia, the mountainous roads and inclement weather, these are all factors that make flying a straight line at 140 mph a true benefit,” Reed said.

This aircraft will be stationed in Beckley in support of CAMC, according to officials. The new helicopter features two patient transport capability, Instrument Flight Rules capability (ability to fly in and above the clouds), and the ability for specialty transports such as newborn and pediatric intensive care patients, Capito’s office said.

Reed said that HealthNet has 10 aircraft located around the state. He said he is looking forward to getting into the aircraft as soon as possible to help West Virginia citizens.

“My heart still races every time the aircraft fires up. It is a thrill, joy and the edification that you get in the job I have is instantaneous when you can see the patient get better or pain-free or when you have rescued that patient,” Reed said.