Healthcare professional reminds families to be cautious of the candy kids consume this Halloween

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A healthcare professional at Med Express is saying while trick-or-treat is an exciting, longtime Halloween tradition for all kids and families to enjoy, she wants to remind them of some safety tips to help keep it fun and avoid any medical dangers.

Chief Clinical Officer Jane Trombetta is encouraging parents and guardians to keep a watch on the candy their kids are consuming this Halloween season for many different safety reasons.

She encourages them to be cautious of candy that, especially young children, may have never had before as there is the potential for discovering food allergies which they didn’t know their kids even had. There are major signs to look for when a child may be experiencing an allergic reaction of some kind, Trombetta said.

“Be cautious if you see your little one grabbing at their mouth, kind of like trying to pull on their tongue, has their hands in their mouth, that’s usually a sign that their mouth may be swelling inside,” she said.

Trombetta said some of the major food allergies to be cautious of include peanut allergies and red dye. Another symptom to be weary of, she said, is a rash popping up on the child’s skin as this could be another indication of an allergic reaction.

Trombetta added that there’s also always a choking hazard which can come into play when kids are consuming small candy.

“Anytime you have candy, make sure it’s not too small that the pieces are not such that a little one could choke on,” she said.

She said while the kids will obviously be excited to eat much of the candy that night after trick-or-treating, it’s best to try and limit how many pieces they consume at a time.

Trombetta said as always, it’s important for parents to have their kids wait until they get home before eating the treats and candy so they can sort through it and make sure none of the wrappers are opened or torn.

“Really as nice as people are sometimes to make baked goods like cookies and put them in little bags for kids, it’s just safer to eat anything that’s already been packaged so you know where it came from,” she said.

In addition, she said it’s important for parents to know the neighborhood their kids are trick-or-treating in and have a relatively good idea of the homes the treats are coming from.

Other safety tips Trombetta reminds families this Halloween is making sure costumes are fitting right to avoid kids tripping and falling, as well as the use of glow sticks and reflective tape so drivers can see them in the dark.

Trombetta also warns of the Halloween contacts people can buy at costume stores as they can potentially scratch and damage eyes.

She said for parents concerned of food allergies or those that know their kids have one, there’s a somewhat new initiative called the Teal Pumpkin Project which is catching on in other places. This project lets trick-or-treaters know which houses are aware of food allergies and are not giving out candy that could trigger an allergic reaction.

“I’ve never seen like a green or teal pumpkin outside of someone’s house, but anyone who does, should just be aware that that’s a family alerting others to the fact that they know and they respect food allergies,” Trombetta said.

According to Food Allergy Research and Education, one in 13 children are living with a food allergy. They have a map on their website people can go to learn more about the project and register their home on the virtual map as a safe spot for kids with food allergies.