Health Right opens phase-3 of wellness center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Health Right had a grand opening ceremony Thursday for the third phase of its CommUNITY Wellness Center at 5 Corners on Charleston’s West Side.

“It’s a community partner hub. We’re going to have an exciting activities space,” Health Right CEO Angie Settle said.

There’s also an area that helps residents prepare for job interviews by providing clothing and help with resumes.

Health Right is also providing space for non-profits.

West Virginia State University wull also have a presence, Settle said.

“They’re going to have a community hub here to help people with their future and get people enrolled in college and hopefully bring health and wealth to the community,” Settle said.

Health Right is using a $500,000 ARC grant from the City of Charleston to make the necessary improvements to its West Side location.