Health organizations around the state awarded funding in support of substance abuse treatment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services received a total of $102,000 towards expanding substance use disorder treatment.

The funding is part of a series of healthcare dollars announced by U.S Senator and Senate Appropriations Committee member Joe Manchin regarding the over $7.1 million from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services to strengthen state health service organizations.

HHS sent out the funding to ten other substance use and mental health organizations around the state.

Manchin said he will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has the quality, affordable health services they need.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $7.1 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across our great state,” said Manchin. “The investments announced today will advance important medical research projects, help improve maternal health outcomes and bolster food safety systems statewide. The funding will also support expanding access to substance use disorder treatment services at local health centers and community organizations.”

Marshall’s Center of Excellence for Recovery Managing Director Amy Saunders said HHS does a lot of different work on the federal level to help Marshall’s recovery center get the funding it needs to strengthen the health services that are vital across the area.

“We are always excited when we can receive funding to go out and reach people and provided the needed services,” Saunders told MetroNews.

Saunders said it will help reach more people throughout the state who need such services.

“There’s not as many access points sometimes or there’s barriers for folks in rural communities, and so this is going to allow us to partner with our partners on the project, Westbrook Health Services, and to be able to go out right into the communities, meet people where they are and provide the needed services,” she said.

Saunders said a specific aspect Marshall’s recovery center will use the funding for is to help increase mobile unit services across the area.

She said the mobile units help target areas with the greatest need for substance use treatments, such as in places with higher overdoses, and they provide people in need with medication, referrals, among other health services.

“And really also peer support and connecting with primary healthcare, and any of those other types of services they may need, so treating the whole person and meeting them where they are,” said Saunders.

Saunders said places such as rural areas struggle the most with not getting the help to those suffering from substance use disorder as resources are often very limited there.

“There are some areas that still need more services, particularly for folks with substance use disorder, so this is going to be able to help get them those services,” said Saunders.

Here is the following 10 other organizations that received the HHS funding and the amount they were granted:

$2,222,109 – West Virginia University: Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemistry Research

$1,000,000 – Prestera Center for Mental Health Services: Rural Communities Opioid Response Program

$995,000 – Grafton City Hospital: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services

$549,549 – West Virginia University: Clinical Research Related to Neurological Disorders

$500,000 – Cabell Huntington Coalition for the Homeless: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services

$500,000 – Seneca Health Services: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services

$421,500 – West Liberty University: Blood Diseases and Resources Research

$370,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Preventing Maternal Mortality

$270,000 – West Virginia University: Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemistry Research

$190,000 – West Virginia State Department of Health and Human Resources: Food Safety Capacity and Infrastructure Building