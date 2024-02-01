‘He had a good heart’: 19-year-old employee of Charleston tobacco shop tragically killed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The family of Caden Martin, the 19-year-old who was shot and killed Tuesday night at the tobacco shop he worked at in Charleston, is overcome with emotion and heartache.

Caden’s grandmother Sandi Cedeño called it a “senseless” act.

“It should have never happened,” she said. “They got what they wanted. They should’ve just left. They didn’t have to shoot him.”

On Wednesday, Cedeño and Jill Martin, Caden’s other grandmother, spent time together outside the store, holding each other. A candlelight memorial has been placed outside the tobacco shop’s door.

Martin was an employee of the Tobacco & Pipe shop on 7th Avenue in North Charleston. At Around 8:40 Tuesday night, an armed suspect, a 14-year-old boy, came into the business and demanded Martin give him money from behind the counter. According to video surveillance seen by Charleston Police, Martin obliged and was not aggressive. Before the suspect left the store, he turned around and fired multiple shots at Martin.

Officers said the suspect fled the store on foot and headed to wards the Kanawha River. A K-9 was used to help track him down. The teen was found and arrested in the North Charleston area around 1:30 a.m.

Caden had just graduated from South Charleston High School last year. He had not been working at Tobacco & Pipe for too long. His grandmothers said he was a bright light in their family and had big aspirations beyond his time working at the tobacco shop.

“He was a wonderful boy. He never got in trouble. He had a good heart and he was so smart,” Cedeño said.

“He wanted to do business. He wanted to own something. He wanted to take care of his mom and his brother and sister.”

Tuesday night’s shooting marks the second murder this year in Charleston. Both happened in nearly the same area.

Cedeño said something has to change. She’s calling on parents to step up.

“Please parents find out what your kids are doing. See what they’re into. This has to stop and it’s only going to stop if we make it stop. We got to make it stop,” she said.

Cedeño is also asking the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to have the 14-year-old tried as an adult.

“I want him charged as an adult. I want him to get the strictest penalty please.”