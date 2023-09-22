Hay truck fire stalls traffic on I-64

MILTON, W.Va. — Both westbound lanes of busy Interstate 64 are closed near Milton in Cabell County following a hay truck fire.

A witness tells MetroNews a farm vehicle with a trailer were both burning when fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday.

There were large bales of hay on both the truck and trailer.

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the westbound lanes were still closed and the backup of traffic stretched for several miles back into Putnam County. There was no word on how the interstate would be closed.

There was also no immediate word of possible injuries.