Hartley: KRT ridership decline a “good thing” with virus outbreak

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ridership is down nearly 60 percent for the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority but executive director Doug Hartley says that’s a good thing.

Hartley spoke with 580-WCHS on the impact the novel coronavirus has had on the KRT in business, the workers and the riders.

“We’re actually discouraging people from riding right now unless it’s an essential service. You’re going to the doctor, you’re going to get groceries, you’re going to work at an essential business,” Hartley said.

He said under the CARES Act stimulus bill the KRT “got a significant amount of money” that will help absorb revenue loss and pay labor/wages to employees.

At this week’s board meeting, Hartley said the board ratified a pandemic pay premium of $4 per hour to drivers for mechanics, MSPs, and customer service personnel.

Hartley did note that the number of active employees is down from 142 workers to 116.

“We have lost some drivers due to leave, having to care for children at home who are not in school and things like that. It’s getting harder and harder to meet all of our obligations in terms of the service we are providing,” he said.

For that, Hartley wants to remind citizens do not ride unless you need to, but if you need to the KRT will be there in a safe environment. There has been extra cleaning done to the buses daily and sterilization every weekend.

Cough curtains are up on buses to protect drivers and seats have been blocked to encourage social distancing.