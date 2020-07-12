Harper provides update on Kanawha County virtual program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When Kanawha County Schools began its virtual program in 2018, 25 students were participating.

In the most recent academic year, 596 students took part in the full-time virtual program before all classes went online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Valery Harper, the program’s executive director, told the West Virginia Board of Education last week part of the program’s benefit is its schedule; while there is a final day of classes, students can take lessons at a pace that best fits their schedule.

“What we do is we try to accommodate the needs that our families have because there’s always a change in events,” she said. “If something happens in the first month of school and they are already enrolled in school and they decide they need this virtual program, we bring them on board.”

Last year’s program was eligible for students between third grade and 12th grade. Harper said 175 students came from a non-traditional setting, such as homeschool.

Harper added the program will expand to allow kindergarten-level students to enroll. She said the decision, made in late June, stemmed from the coronavirus and “community needs.”

“We already have about 30 elementary students already brought into our program for the fall, and I know it is going to continue to grow,” she said.

Harper noted Kanawha County Schools has been willing to change the program to better assist students; Kanawha County Schools entered a contract with a math tutor who offers services twice a week.